RICHMOND — Maine State Police say Antonio Martinez, 22, of Waterville was killed Sunday night when his pickup truck crashed along Interstate 295 in Richmond.

Troopers say Martinez was likely texting while driving. Martinez lost control of the truck in the northbound lanes between the Richmond and Gardiner exits at about 9:30 p.m. His truck overturned several times before coming to rest off the breakdown lane. A passerby discovered the wreck about 4:30 a.m. Monday morning.

Martinez was not wearing his seatbelt and was ejected from the truck, police said. He died at the scene. Troopers do not believe speed or alcohol played a role.

Martinez was a Thomas College student.

