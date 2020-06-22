Live Webinar: Cocktails with Connectors
4 p.m. June 23. Free, registration required. portlandmecoc.wliinc19.com
Portland Regional Chamber of Commerce invites you to a Tuesday afternoon online event during which you’ll learn about Portland professional connections while sipping on your favorite beverage at home. This session features Kevin Beling, who is head of account management at Systems Engineering, and Daniel Liwanga, who does IT for the City of Portland.
