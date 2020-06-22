Arrests
6/18 at 3 a.m. Matthew Pelletier, 34, of Gardiner Street, Wiscasset, was arrested by Officer Nick Green in Woolwich on charges of operating under the influence and violation of condition of release.
Summonses
No criminal summonses were reported from June 16-21.
Fire calls
6/17 at 11:51 a.m. Rescue assist in Arrowsic.
6/17 at 3:52 p.m. Outside fire on High Street.
6/17 at 4:01 a.m. Fire alarm on Washington Street.
6/18 at 3:20 p.m. Elevator malfunction on Centre Street.
6/18 at 6:45 p.m. Fire alarm on Front Street.
6/19 at 8:05 p.m. Public assist on Congress Avenue.
6/20 at 3:54 p.m. Fire alarm on Gerald Street.
6/20 at 6 p.m. Railroad crossing light malfunction on York Street.
6/21 at 9:20 p.m. Outdoor fire on Tower Circle.
EMS
Bath emergency medical services responded to 33 calls between June 15-21.
