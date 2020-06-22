Bowdoin College announced Monday it has canceled its fall varsity athletics season and halted all athletic competitions until Jan. 1 because it is keeping the vast majority of students off campus.

The cancellation of athletics is part of Bowdoin’s determination that the coronavirus pandemic required it to go to an online learning model for the fall semester. The liberal arts college in Brunswick competes at the NCAA Division III level and is a member of the competitive NESCAC conference. Last year its successful women’s basketball team won the NESCAC championship and was looking to reach the national championship game for a third straight season when the NCAA shut down all athletics.

Bowdoin is the first NESCAC school to officially state it will not have fall sports.

In a letter sent to students, parents, faculty and staff and posted on the school’s website, Bowdoin President Clayton Rose explained that with a few specific exceptions, only first-year and transfer students will be on campus this fall. Even those students will learn almost exclusively in an online format.

Without the vast majority of its sophomores, juniors and seniors on campus, competing in college athletics will not be possible. That includes participation in winter sports prior to Jan. 1. Bowdoin Sports Information Director Jim Caton clarified Monday morning that the school is still hopeful that winter sports will be able to resume after Jan. 1, which would allow for teams to compete its regular conference schedule.

“Unfortunately, we will not be participating in fall and winter varsity sports during the fall semester. This is one of the very disappointing outcomes of our plan,” Rose wrote. “Athletics is a central part of the Bowdoin experience for many of our students and for the College more generally. NESCAC has not yet determined what will happen with conference play or how coaches in this extraordinary semester may interact with athletes on fall, winter, and spring teams during the fall semester, but I am hopeful that there will be significant opportunities this fall for coaches to work with those athletes who are both on and off campus. Varsity athletes living on campus are likely to have in-person workout opportunities with coaches, but unfortunately, students living off campus will not be permitted to participate in on-campus workouts.”

There is some hope that a form of athletics could begin after January 1, 2021, Rose wrote, and that it could possibly include options for fall sport athletes. But for the winter sport athletes it would not be at the varsity level, since those sports’ seasons typically start prior to Thanksgiving.

Bowdoin’s decision to go to an almost exclusively online learning program contrasts with its fellow NESCAC neighbor in Maine, Bates College of Lewiston. On June 15, Bates’ president Clayton Spencer told alumni the college plans to reopen to students in early September.

Colby College in Waterville, Maine’s third member of the NESCAC, has not yet announced its plans for Fall 2020.

This story was updated June 22 at 11:34 a.m., to clarify that Bowdoin has not canceled its entire winter sports season.



