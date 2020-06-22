Arrests

6/18 at 9:34 p.m. Jarod Donathan, 37, of Range Road, was arrested on a warrant by Officer Whitney Burns on Gurnet Road.

Summonses

6/16 at 9:05 a.m. Jonathan Swindells, 39, of Hellett Street, Chelsea, was issued a summons by Officer Brian Funke on Pleasant Street on a charge of theft.

6/17 at 7:03 p.m. Evon Goldmann, 28, of Pinewood Acres Road, Bowdoin, was issued a summons by Sgt. Edward Yurek at Old Bath and Crooker roads on a charge of operating with a suspended or revoked license.

6/18 at 10:02 a.m. Michele Small, 50, of Plummer Road, Richmond, was issued a summons by Officer Nicholas Bedard on Tibbetts Drive on a charge of theft.

6/18 at 3:04 p.m. George Elwell, 51, of Old Bath Road, was issued a summons by Officer Gregory McCarthy on Bath Road on charges of terrorizing and violating condition of release.

6/19 at 2:03 p.m. Zachary Teela, 25, of Brunswick, was issued a summons by Officer Joshua Bernier on Station Avenue on a charge of littering.

Fire

6/16 at 11:35 a.m. Alarm on Orion Street.

6/16 at 1:50 p.m. Motor vehicle accident on Maine Street.

6/16 at 7:51 p.m. Motor vehicle accident on U.S. Route 1.

6/18 at 4:33 p.m. Alarm on Park Row.

6/20 at 1:40 p.m. Alarm on Bath Road.

EMS

Brunswick emergency medical services responded to 46 calls from June 16-21.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

filed under: