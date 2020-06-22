PORTLAND — Portland’s marijuana ordinance, which establish the types of marijuana businesses that can operate in the city, are now in effect, and retail store applications are being accepted.

The ordinance sets regulations for business operations, caps retail marijuana stores at 20 and requires a 250 foot buffer between retail stores.

It also allocates retail licenses through a scoring system that gives highest points to businesses owned by social disadvantaged individuals, operators of existing businesses in the marijuana or another highly regulated industry, Maine residents and those who have been licensed by the state to operate a non-marijuana business.

High Street Capital Partners and Wellness Connection of Maine, which operates medical marijuana dispensaries throughout the state, is challenging the scoring system in court, saying it unfairly favors Maine residents over out-of-state applicants.

Applications for permits are available on the City’s Business License page and can be emailed to [email protected] City Manager Jon Jennings has set July 1 as the opening date for retail store applications.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

filed under: