Arrests
No arrests were reported from June 8-14.
Summonses
6/9 at 7 p.m. David Vaughan, 64, of West Elm Street, Yarmouth, was issued a summons by Officer Christopher Giles on Blanchard Road on a charge of operating without a license.
6/9 at 7:32 p.m. Sophie Dorksy, 20, of Hoffses Drive, Camden, was issued a summons by Officer Ryan Pynchon on Blanchard Road on a charge of criminal speed.
6/9 at 8:30 p.m. Taylor Sawyer, 24, of Shaker Road, Gray, was issued a summons by Officer Christopher Giles on Blanchard Road on a charge of operating with a suspended registration.
6/14 at 10:30 p.m. Krista Morrison, 27, of Deer Ridge, North Yarmouth, was issued a summons by Officer Ryan Pynchon on U.S. Route 1 on a charge of operating after suspension.
Fire calls
6/11 at 12:05 p.m. Power line down on Pinewood Drive.
6/13 at 10:24 a.m. Motor vehicle accident on Interstate 295.
6/15 at 7:03 a.m. Cooking fire in Gray.
6/15 at 9:07 a.m. Cooking fire on Drowne Road.
6/16 at 3:20 p.m. Motor vehicle accident on Main Street.
6/17 at 8:38 a.m. Motor vehicle accident on Gray Road.
6/17 at 2:30 p.m. Fire call on Faraday Drive.
EMS
Cumberland emergency medical services responded to nine calls from June 11-17.
Send questions/comments to the editors.
-
The Forecaster
Bath Police Beat: June 15-21
-
Business
Maine home sales fell by more than 21% in May
-
The Forecaster
Freeport Police Beat: June 12-21
-
Nation & World
Public health officials are leaving their posts amid threats, political pushback
-
Arts & Entertainment
Tom Petty’s family files notice asking Trump to stop playing ‘I Won’t Back Down’ at rallies