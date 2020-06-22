Arrests

No arrests were reported from June 8-14.

Summonses

6/9 at 7 p.m. David Vaughan, 64, of West Elm Street, Yarmouth, was issued a summons by Officer Christopher Giles on Blanchard Road on a charge of operating without a license.

6/9 at 7:32 p.m. Sophie Dorksy, 20, of Hoffses Drive, Camden, was issued a summons by Officer Ryan Pynchon on Blanchard Road on a charge of criminal speed.

6/9 at 8:30 p.m. Taylor Sawyer, 24, of Shaker Road, Gray, was issued a summons by Officer Christopher Giles on Blanchard Road on a charge of operating with a suspended registration.

6/14 at 10:30 p.m. Krista Morrison, 27, of Deer Ridge, North Yarmouth, was issued a summons by Officer Ryan Pynchon on U.S. Route 1 on a charge of operating after suspension.

Fire calls

6/11 at 12:05 p.m. Power line down on Pinewood Drive.

6/13 at 10:24 a.m. Motor vehicle accident on Interstate 295.

6/15 at 7:03 a.m. Cooking fire in Gray.

6/15 at 9:07 a.m. Cooking fire on Drowne Road.

6/16 at 3:20 p.m. Motor vehicle accident on Main Street.

6/17 at 8:38 a.m. Motor vehicle accident on Gray Road.

6/17 at 2:30 p.m. Fire call on Faraday Drive.

EMS

Cumberland emergency medical services responded to nine calls from June 11-17.

