Arrests

6/15 at 1:23 a.m. A 16-year-old was arrested on Gray Road by Officers Amanda Hogg and Steve Hamilton on charges of theft by unauthorized taking or transfer, illegal possession of liquor by a minor and possession of marijuana.

6/17 at 2:54 p.m. Jaimee Shaffer, 35, of Main Street, South Portland, was issued a summons on U.S. Route 1 by Officer Steve Crocker on a charge of theft by unauthorized taking or transfer.

6/17 at 3:25 p.m. Joseph Bowie, 31, of Portland, was issued a summons on U.S. Route 1 by Officer Kurt Fegan on a charge of theft by unauthorized taking or transfer.

Summonses

No criminal summonses were reported from June 12-18.

Fire calls

6/12 at 3:26 p.m. Unattended/unpermitted burn on Longwoods Road.

6/12 at 5:05 p.m. Fire/gas alarm on Waites Landing Road.

6/12 at 8:53 p.m. Motor vehicle accident on Winn Road.

6/14 at 2:26 p.m. Unattended/unpermitted burn at Mast and Pride Farm roads.

6/15 at 6:07 a.m. Structure fire on Foreside Road.

6/17 at 8:26 a.m. Motor vehicle accident on Gray Road.

6/17 at 6:54 p.m. Fire/gas alarm on Blueberry Lane.

6/17 at 8:26 p.m. Assist Westbrook.

EMS

Falmouth emergency medical services responded to 34 calls from June 12-18.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: