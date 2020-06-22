Arrests
6/12 at 10:11 p.m. Robin Lowell, 63, of Ledgewood Lane, was arrested on Mallet Drive by Officer Jason O’Toole on a charge of operating under the influence.
6/13 at 8:05 p.m. Timothy Ferrell, 22, of Woolwich, was arrested on Depot Street by Officer Jason O’Toole on charges of domestic violence assault, refusing to submit to arrest or detention and use of force.
Summonses
6/13 at 4:12 p.m. Jessica May, 31, of Auburn, was issued a summons on Main Street by Officer Jason O’Toole on charges of theft by unauthorized taking or transfer and operating while license suspended or revoked.
Fire calls
6/13 at 8:28 p.m. Motor vehicle crash on Interstate 295 South.
6/14 at 12:18 a.m. Motor vehicle crash on Interstate 295 South.
6/14 at 2:04 p.m. and 3:02 p.m. Assist citizen on Elm Street.
6/19 at 9:18 a.m. Welfare check on Beech Hill Road.
6/19 at 4:03 p.m. Welfare check on Baker Road.
EMS
Freeport emergency medical services responded to 34 calls from June 12-21.
Send questions/comments to the editors.
-
The Forecaster
Brunswick Police Beat: June 16-21
-
The Forecaster
Bath Police Beat: June 15-21
-
Business
Maine home sales fell by more than 21% in May
-
The Forecaster
Freeport Police Beat: June 12-21
-
Nation & World
Public health officials are leaving their posts amid threats, political pushback