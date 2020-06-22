Arrests

6/12 at 10:11 p.m. Robin Lowell, 63, of Ledgewood Lane, was arrested on Mallet Drive by Officer Jason O’Toole on a charge of operating under the influence.

6/13 at 8:05 p.m. Timothy Ferrell, 22, of Woolwich, was arrested on Depot Street by Officer Jason O’Toole on charges of domestic violence assault, refusing to submit to arrest or detention and use of force.

Summonses

6/13 at 4:12 p.m. Jessica May, 31, of Auburn, was issued a summons on Main Street by Officer Jason O’Toole on charges of theft by unauthorized taking or transfer and operating while license suspended or revoked.

Fire calls

6/13 at 8:28 p.m. Motor vehicle crash on Interstate 295 South.

6/14 at 12:18 a.m. Motor vehicle crash on Interstate 295 South.

6/14 at 2:04 p.m. and 3:02 p.m. Assist citizen on Elm Street.

6/19 at 9:18 a.m. Welfare check on Beech Hill Road.

6/19 at 4:03 p.m. Welfare check on Baker Road.

EMS

Freeport emergency medical services responded to 34 calls from June 12-21.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: