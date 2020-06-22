The Mallett Brothers Band livestream

8 p.m. Friday. facebook.com/statetheatreportland

The State Theatre’s Conclave livestreaming concert series continues with a show from roots and Americana act The Mallett Brothers Band. You’ll be able to donate to the band during the show as you enjoy tunes like “Low Down” and “Walk Down the River” from the half-dozen albums they’ve released since forming 11 years ago. The theater will not have an in-person audience but the multiple cameras and first-rate sound will satisfy your need for some righteous live music.

Opera on Tap

7:30 p.m. Friday. Cadenza Facebook page.

Opera fans, this one’s for you! Cadenza in Freeport is playing virtual host to Opera on Tap, the largest network of performing artists in the country that sing anywhere people will them let, including cyberspace. Sit back with maybe a nice bottle of wine and enjoy operatic collaborations featuring soprano Lauren Yakobaskas, mezzo-soprano Sable Strout, tenor Aaren Rivard and bass-baritone Heday Innoue. It’s a vocally immense way to end your Friday night on a high – and low – note.

Strand on the Air: Son of Social Distancing Special

5 p.m. Sunday. Listen at at 93.3 in Rockland, 99.3 in Camden or stream at WRFR.org.

Don’t touch that dial! That’s right folks, you’ll want to have your radio (or computer/smartphone handy) on Sunday afternoon for a show packed with original music, comedy and family-friendly fun. The shenanigans will be hosted by The Strand’s house manager Liz McLeod who also is the show’s writer and director. You’ll hear tunes from old-time harmony duo Patty Jackson and Rusty Blake. Strand education coordinator Brittany Parker is the one-woman house band and the cast also includes announcer Dan Bookman and players Lili Bonarrigo and Lindsey Reilly. Laughs will come courtesy of “All Things Rescinded” with newscasters Karl Stuffel and Camomile Bourgeois who visit Abysmal Point.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

filed under: