Midcoast Literacy, a non-profit that provides free literacy tutoring to people of all ages, needs more volunteer tutors who can begin working with children and adult learners this summer, especially in the Bath/Brunswick area. Tutors are needed for school-age children who are struggling to read at grade level; for children and adults from asylum-seeking families and for adults wanting to improve their literacy skills so they can improve their lives.

“The COVID-19 pandemic, school closures, and stay-at-home directives have all made the need for literacy programs more acute,” said Don Lader, Midcoast Literacy’s executive director, in a news release.

His comments were echoed by Brunswick Cultural Broker Nsiona Nguizani, who works closely with new Mainers in the region. “Kids who are being tutored are getting to speak English outside school, and they’re picking it up quicker than the other (immigrant) kids,” said Nguizani. “The tutors are the person-to-person keys that bring them to the language.”

Tutoring sessions are taking place remotely via Zoom and other platforms, and in-person at outdoor sessions. In the coming months, some tutoring pairs will move their sessions to inside locations that allow for appropriate distancing and protection measures. Adults meeting in-person can be provided with face shields and/or masks and are asked to maintain adequate physical distance as they work. Midcoast Literacy will also have tutoring stations at their new office in Bath that will include large tables with tabletop, plexiglass dividers.

Volunteer tutors must be at least 18 years old. They also need to participate in tutor training, and be able to make a minimum one-year commitment. Under the current health conditions, tutors must also be willing and able to tutor using PPE during in-person sessions and/or use an online platform for remote sessions.

People who want to work with adults can participate in Midcoast Literacy’s online training for new volunteers and start tutoring as soon as the training is completed. Those who wish to help children can sign up for a Read Together tutor training which will be held in mid-July. The training will be in person at Midcoast Literacy and be limited to a maximum of 8 participants. For more details go to www.midcoastliteracy.org.

If you think you might be able to help an adult or child in the Bath/Brunswick region develop stronger literacy skills this summer, pcontact Midcoast Literacy at [email protected].

