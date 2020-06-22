June 22, 2013: The Bangor Theological Seminary graduates its final class after nearly two centuries of operation.
Founded in 1814 in the Congregational tradition of the United Church of Christ, it was northern New England’s only graduate school of religion.
The school had announced in 2011 that it was planning to close. Forty-seven students receive degrees at the final graduation ceremony, held at Husson University’s Gracie Theater in Bangor.
“There is rejoicing and weeping,” seminary President Robert Grove-Markwood tells the 500 attendees, according to the Bangor Daily News. “There is weeping in our rejoicing and rejoicing in our weeping.”
In July, the campus becomes the home of the nonprofit BTS Center, which bills itself as “a think tank and incubator for 21st-century ministry” that carries on the seminary’s mission. The center remains in operation.
Presented by:
Joseph Owen is an author, retired newspaper editor and board member of the Kennebec Historical Society. Owen’s book, “This Day in Maine,” can be ordered at islandportpress.com. To get a signed copy use promo code signedbyjoe at checkout. Joe can be contacted at: [email protected]
Send questions/comments to the editors.
-
Local & State
For sale: 19th century Maine village in York County
-
Do This
After a brief intermission, these venues are ready to entertain again
-
Letters
Letter to the Editor: City should listen to Black Lives Matter
-
Editorials
Our View: ‘Dreamers’ need more than high court’s reprieve
-
Letters
Letter to the Editor: Legislators praise Rep. Carney’s work on environment
Success. Please wait for the page to reload. If the page does not reload within 5 seconds, please refresh the page.
Enter your email and password to access comments.
Hi {SUB NAME}, to comment on stories you must . This profile is in addition to your subscription and website login.
Already have one? .
Invalid username/password.
Please check your email to confirm and complete your registration.
Only subscribers are eligible to post comments. Please subscribe or login to participate in the conversation. Here’s why.
Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.