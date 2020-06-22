Reopening day was Wednesday, the day when Cumberland, York and Androscoggin counties joined the rest of Maine in allowing fitness centers, nail salons, tattoo parlors and indoor dining to open. The weather couldn’t have been more perfect for it – sunny and dry, and later in the week, turning absolutely hot. Saturday, officially the first day of summer, began with a big, bright orange sunrise. After a long, isolated winter and spring, it was good to be out, and revel in the small beauties of life, a birthday party, a green park, or simply lifting your face to the sun.
