Arrests

6/15 at 10:48 a.m. David Lyons, 63, of Portland, on St, John Street on charges of illegal attachment of plates, operating after revocation for being a habitual offender and violation of conditional release.

6/15 at 1:38 p.m. Amanda Seavey, 44, of Westbrook, on Manuel Drive on an outstanding warrant.

6/15 at 5:30 p.m. Cameron John Heaslip, 32, of Portland, on Western Promenade on a charge of unlawful possession of scheduled drugs.

6/15 at 8:03 p.m. Steven Bennett, 66, of Freeport, on Forest Avenue on a charge of operating after suspension.

6/15 at 10:20 p.m. Christian Bellanceau, 20, of Portland, on Mechanic Street on charges of unlawful possession of scheduled drugs and violation of conditional release.

6/16 at 12:09 a.m. Dustin J. Gee, 30, of Pensacola, Florida, on Mechanic Street on a charge of unlawful possession of scheduled drugs.

6/16 at 2:22 a.m. Marc M. Hentschel, 29, of Portland, on Riverside Street on a probation violation.

6/16 at 11:53 p.m. Garrett McGrath, 23, of Kennebunk, on Congress Street on a charge of operating after suspension.

6/16 at 2:16 p.m. Shannon C. Jones. 45, of Bath, on High Street on a charge of operating an unregistered motor vehicle.

6/16 at 4:22 p.m. Marcus Dante Trusty, 43, of Portland, on Riverside Street on a charge of assault.

6/17 at 11:15 a.m. Bettie A. Rose, 22, of Portland, on Congress Street on charges of operating without a license and unauthorized use of property.

6/17 at 3:44 p.m. Stanley Dennison, 52, address unlisted, on Congress Street on a charge of criminal threatening.

6/17 at 9:30 p.m. Joshua Burris, 20, of Lincoln, on Middle Street on an outstanding warrant.

6/18 at 1:55 a.m. Alicia Farrar, 31, of South Portland, on Parris Street on a charge of aggravated assault.

6/18 at 2:57 a.m. Willie York, 42, of Standish, on Riverside Street on a charge of criminal mischief.

6/18 at 9:39 p.m. Marcus Miller, 30, of Cape Elizabeth, on Fore Street on a charge of assault.

6/20 at 9:54 a.m. Michael Bisson, 45, of Portland, on Oxford Street on a charge of refusing to submit to arrest or detention and two counts of unlawful possession of scheduled drugs.

6/20 a 10:29 a.m. Kyle B. Cassell, 23, of Westbrook, on Forest Avenue on charges of operating under the influence and violation of conditional release.

6/20 at 11:48 a.m. Brian Jeffrey Latham, 32, of Portland, on Cedar Street on two counts of violation of conditional release.

6/20 at 4:57 p.m. Joseph Herrick, 22, of Portland, on Congress Street on charges of operating an unregistered motor vehicle, operating without a license, unlawful possession of scheduled drugs and unlawful trafficking in drugs.

6/20 at 10:48 p.m. Scott Henderson, 57, of Portland, on Portland Street on charges of leaving the scene of an accident and operating under the influence.

6/20 at 11:36 p.m. Amy Cobb, 35, of Portland, on Riverside Street on charges of criminal trespass and violation of conditional release.

6/21 at 11:22 a.m. Brandon Michaud, 28, of Portland, on Brighton Avenue on an outstanding warrant.

6/21 at 2:29 p.m. Monique Sockabasin, 20, of Portland, on Stone Street on charges of unlawful possession of scheduled drugs and violation of conditional release.

