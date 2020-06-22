The city of Portland says in a report released Monday that a June 1 demonstration against systemic racism that was sparked by the death of George Floyd was unprecedented in its size, violence and looting, and that police were forced to monitor social medial to try to anticipate the organizers’ intent as citizens filled the streets.

At times, officers were swarmed by demonstrators who pounded on cruiser windows; demonstrators threw rocks, plastic and glass bottles, and containers of urine, and damaged multiple businesses and city property before police arrested 23 people early the next morning. Police estimate about 2,500 turned out to protest, according to the report, a number much larger than estimates reported at the time.

Police used canisters of pepper spray and air-powered pepper ball guns similar to paint ball guns to get the crowd to disperse, and dozens of officers were clad in riot gear and positioned in a line across Franklin Arterial next to police headquarters at 109 Middle Street.

It was the most violent and destructive of Portland’s mostly peaceful anti-racism protests in recent weeks. Portland city councilors are scheduled to discuss the report at a virtual workshop later Monday. Some councilors have already said they want an independent review of the police department’s response, while other said they wanted to see the internal report first.

The report lays out a timeline of events that night. Demonstrators gathered around 7 p.m. at the corner of India and Commercial Streets, and by 9 p.m., the crowd grew and split into three groups that moved around the city. The Portland Police used overtime to deploy 26 officers on duty that evening to close roadways and deal with traffic and maintain demonstrator safety, but by the evening’s end, police from 18 other departments were called to assist, the city says.

The report describes how police had no advance communication with the demonstration organizers, which hampering the ability of police to respond to the changing situation throughout the evening. Around the country, demonstrations and protests against police violence emerged organically after Floyd’s death on Memorial Day in Minneapolis. In the days that followed, millions of people gathered in hundreds of cities in the United States and across the world to demand an end to police killings of citizens.

“The June 1st protest was unprecedented in terms of its lack of advance communication, size, actions toward police, violence, failure to adhere to calls for dispersal, looting and other criminal acts,” the report says. “Because of the lack of advance communication between police and protest organizers the department was left to monitor social media to gauge how large this protest would be, what area it would cover, and whether or not its intent was peaceful.”

Floyd’s death has become a watershed moment in the Movement for Black Lives, which formed after the killing of Michael Brown in Ferguson, Missouri in 2014, and has since solidified across the country and the world. Activists say the relentless demonstrations since May are unique in the number of white allies who have turned out to support Black, Indigenous and people of color, who are demanding a broad renegotiation of how state and local governments allocate resources and police minority communities.

The four-page report was requested by the city council and will be the subject of a presentation Monday evening by the city, with a discussion to follow among councilors during a virtual workshop meeting that will be accessible via Zoom.

This story will be updated.

