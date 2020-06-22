In March, 15,000 Maine teachers and 182,000 students shifted to online learning as coronavirus forced school closures across the state. In addition, thousands of workers in both the public and private sectors shifted to working remotely. Health care providers met with patients via telehealth video conferences and hundreds of us connected on Google Hangout or Zoom to visit with friends and family.

For some of us, the quality of our internet connection was strong and reliable. For others, it was spotty and slow. For the rest of us, it was non-existent in our households and we had to drive to a parking lot with a wi-fi hotspot in order to work or otherwise communicate with others remotely.

This experience with the pandemic has shown many residents and parents that reliable internet is just as critical to our future as roads and bridges. Internet usage has surged across the state and yet ConnectMaine estimates that 85,000 Maine families are without access. Put another way, this state agency, which is charged with getting the entire state connected to high-speed reliable internet, estimates that nearly 50% of Maine’s roads are underserved or unserved.

The immediate concern highlights a broader challenge for Mainers, namely, that improving broadband service also serves the state’s needs in terms of economic development. As the state ages, the needs of our current and future workforce are beginning to emerge. In order to keep Mainers here and also attract new residents, we need an economy built for the future. Not only does this mean providing a welcoming environment for new businesses looking to locate here, this future also includes connectivity so that businesses in Aroostook County and other rural parts of the state can operate in a global market as easily as they can in Cumberland County.

In Lincoln County, a ConnectMaine planning grant recently surveyed seven rural towns whose residents expressed their desire for dependable and fast broadband. Farmers, aquaculturists, tourism businesses and precision machine manufacturers all need access to broader markets. Some towns in our area are completely without any broadband service. Others, such as Dresden, are serviced by Spectrum Communication or Consolidated Communications or Lincolnville Telephone. But none of them cover the entire town and none of these are fiber-optic connections, which is considered more reliable.

In March, the Maine Legislature and the Governor agreed to send a $15 million bond, which would expand high-speed internet access, to voters on July 14. If passed, this money would be matched with $30 million in federal dollars, as well as funding from the private sector to help communities get their own broadband projects off the ground. Since communities each have their own priorities based on their unique circumstances, the funding would allow communities to develop their own solutions. Mary Ellen Barnes of the Lincoln County Regional Planning Commission noted that this funding would serve as a “catalyst.”

One example is the island Town of Arrowsic, which didn’t wait for this bond issue but collaborated with two other island communities – Georgetown and Westport Island – to explore the possibilities of a community-owned fiber-optic network. Grants allowed them to survey townspeople, and eventually Arrowsic applied to the US Department of Agriculture’s

grant and loan program to fully fund construction. After a vigorous community outreach program by a team of volunteers, townspeople overwhelmingly approved borrowing $604,254 at a low interest rate to build the network, with subscription revenue funding debt repayment, operating costs, and reserve funds. Georgetown is expected to take up a similar proposal later this year.

The bond proposal headed to all Mainers is specifically targeted to underserved and unserved communities. “Underserved” refers to communities where available service is less than 25Mbps/3Mbps. This refers to the region’s upload capacity, or the speed at which “Maine talks to the world.” “Unserved” is defined as areas where less than 20% of households have any access to service.

Achieving adequate internet connectivity in Maine is a daunting task. ConnectMaine estimates that $200 million is needed to solve this infrastructure challenge. The vote on July 14 is but one step toward that solution. Our reliance on virtual economic, educational, medical and social operations and interactions during the pandemic have shown many of us how important access to reliable internet is. We must plan for our future, even in the midst of our current uncertainty.

Allison Hepler represents Arrowsic, Dresden, Georgetown, Phippsburg, Woolwich and part of Richmond in the Maine Legislature, and serves on the Woolwich Selectboard.

