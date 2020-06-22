‘Queen of Lapa’

June 23, $10 for three-day rental period. space538.org

“Queen of Lapa” is a new documentary film by Theodore Collatos and Carolina Monnerat that tells the story of a hostel for trans sex workers in Rio de Janiero. All proceeds from the rental go to support The Apohadion Theater while it’s closed as a result of the coronavirus pandemic.

Click here to see what else is happening on the Screen on Maine Street.

Related Headlines Maine Street: Stroll our virtual downtown for things to do from home

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: