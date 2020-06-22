Keith Lockhart’s Inaugural Concert

Through 3 p.m. Aug. 5. bso.org

In honor of Lockhart’s 25th anniversary as conductor of the Boston Pops, here’s a chance to delve into the archives for a look back at his first Evening at Pops TV show, which hasn’t seen the light of day since first airing in 1995. The orchestra is joined by a cast of luminaries including soprano Sylvia McNair and Broadway singer Mandy Patinkin along with a special tribute appearance by conductor laureate John Williams and the legendary Doc Severinsen.

