Keith Lockhart’s Inaugural Concert
Through 3 p.m. Aug. 5. bso.org
In honor of Lockhart’s 25th anniversary as conductor of the Boston Pops, here’s a chance to delve into the archives for a look back at his first Evening at Pops TV show, which hasn’t seen the light of day since first airing in 1995. The orchestra is joined by a cast of luminaries including soprano Sylvia McNair and Broadway singer Mandy Patinkin along with a special tribute appearance by conductor laureate John Williams and the legendary Doc Severinsen.
Click here to see what else is happening on the Stage on Maine Street.
Comments are not available on this story.
Send questions/comments to the editors.
-
The Forecaster
Bath Police Beat: June 15-21
-
Business
Maine home sales fell by more than 21% in May
-
The Forecaster
Freeport Police Beat: June 12-21
-
Nation & World
Public health officials are leaving their posts amid threats, political pushback
-
Arts & Entertainment
Tom Petty’s family files notice asking Trump to stop playing ‘I Won’t Back Down’ at rallies