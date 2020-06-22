Arrests

6/15 at 7:48 a.m. Joseph Dylan Ohlund, 28, of Rocky Hill Road, was arrested on Rocky Hill Road by Officer Shawn Miles on a charge of domestic violence assault.

6/21 at 6:48 a.m. Scott Richardson, 61, of East Main Street, was arrested on Old Shipyard Road by Officer Shawn Miles on charges of operating while license suspended or revoked and operating under the influence (alcohol).

Summonses

No criminal summonses were reported from June 15-21.

Fire calls

6/15 at 1:10 a.m. Fire/gas alarm on Starboard Reach.

6/15 at 12:19 p.m. Fire/gas alarm on U.S. Route 1.

6/15 at 2:17 p.m. Carbon monoxide alarm on Spar Circle.

6/17 at 12:33 p.m. Department operations on West Main Street.

6/19 at 11:48 a.m. Motor vehicle accident at East Main Street and Yankee Drive.

6/21 at 7:25 p.m. Fire/gas alarm on Gables Drive.

EMS

Yarmouth emergency medical services responded to 18 calls from June 15-21.

