Streaming Musical Audio: How it works and best practices to get the best results
1 p.m. June 30. On Zoom. Register here: bowdoinfestival.org/event/streaming-musical-audio
Bowdoin Music Festival invites you to an afternoon webinar led by Stephen Roessner. You’ll receive a crash course in audio streaming that can help your Zoom sessions sound better. Roessner is a Grammy-winning audio engineer and certainly knows his stuff.

Click here to see what else is happening in the Studio on Maine Street.

Related Headlines

Comments are not available on this story.

filed under:
Maine Street, Things To Do
Related Stories
Latest Articles