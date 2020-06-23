Streaming Musical Audio: How it works and best practices to get the best results

1 p.m. June 30. On Zoom. Register here: bowdoinfestival.org/event/streaming-musical-audio

Bowdoin Music Festival invites you to an afternoon webinar led by Stephen Roessner. You’ll receive a crash course in audio streaming that can help your Zoom sessions sound better. Roessner is a Grammy-winning audio engineer and certainly knows his stuff.

