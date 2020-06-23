Big Brothers Big Sisters of Bath/Brunswick has received a special $25,000 matching gift that will allow all donations until Aug. 1 to have double their impact. The agency is expecting a substantial loss of $100,000 or 36% of their budget due to the COVID-19 pandemic, which has limited fundraising, most notably the postponement of the annual Bowl For Kids’ Sake fundraiser.

The nonprofit wants to raise $50,000 by Aug. 1, 2020 to offset losses and remain fiscally healthy.

According to a news release from Big Brothers Big Sisters of Bath/Brunswick: “Even in the best of times, BBBS Littles are facing adversity at a higher rate than the average young person in America. Littles face much greater exposure to adverse childhood experiences (ACEs) than the general population. Now these ACEs are being compounded by social isolation and stress. Once we are through this immediate crisis, we know that our children and families will continue to feel lasting, profound effects.

“BBBS of Bath/Brunswick has taken immediate action to maintain and support the vital, life-changing mentorships they facilitate and professionally support in order to fight social isolation of our young people and families. Their program is an essential service they must continue to provide to youth through this pandemic, but they need investment in our mission and capacity to ensure the agency remains strong.”

To learn more visit www.bbbsbathbrunswick.org/big-futures-fund or call (207) 729-7736.

