Arrests

No arrests were reported from June 16-22.

Summonses

6/16 at 5:50 p.m. Susan Barker, 61, of South Portland, was issued a summons on Two Lights Road by Sgt. Kevin Kennedy on a charge of excessive speed.

6/21 at 1:55 p.m. Marcus Miller, 30, of Cape Elizabeth, was issued a summons on Ocean House Road by Sgt. Kevin Kennedy on a charge of aggravated assault.

Fire calls

Cape Elizabeth firefighters responded to six fire calls from June 16-22.

EMS

Cape Elizabeth emergency medical services responded to 20 calls from June 16-22.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: