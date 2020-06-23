Arrests
No arrests were reported from June 16-22.
Summonses
6/16 at 5:50 p.m. Susan Barker, 61, of South Portland, was issued a summons on Two Lights Road by Sgt. Kevin Kennedy on a charge of excessive speed.
6/21 at 1:55 p.m. Marcus Miller, 30, of Cape Elizabeth, was issued a summons on Ocean House Road by Sgt. Kevin Kennedy on a charge of aggravated assault.
Fire calls
Cape Elizabeth firefighters responded to six fire calls from June 16-22.
EMS
Cape Elizabeth emergency medical services responded to 20 calls from June 16-22.
