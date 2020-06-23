Habitat for Humanity/7 Rivers Maine has announced that Katie Luce of Skowhegan has been hired to fill the new position of Development & Community Engagement Director. She joins the organization on July 14.

Luce was born and raised in Greenville. She has a passion for volunteering and cares deeply about the wellbeing of our community. She has 12 years of experience in sales, fundraising, event organizing, and volunteer coordinating. Most recently she has been leading large teams of volunteers and donors state-wide to raise funds for the Alzheimer’s Association, Maine Chapter.

The Development & Community Engagement Director will manage all aspects of Habitat’s fundraising efforts, including grant writing, event organizing, corporate sponsorships and individual donor relations.

Luce comes on board as Kathy Smith Habitat’s Development Director for the past five years prepares to leave to pursue a new opportunity. “It is great to welcome Katie and have her take over the development and volunteer coordination roles for this wonderful organization. Habitat has been without a Volunteer Coordinator since the passing of our long-time friend and staff member Michele Ober last year. This has left a real void and it is exciting that Habitat will now have the experience that Katie brings in this area,” said Smith.

Habitat for Humanity/7 Rivers Maine creates successful homeownership opportunities for families with limited incomes by building sustainable housing and repairing and weatherizing existing homes. To learn more about the affiliate or how you can help visit www.habitat7rivers.org or call 207-504-9332.

