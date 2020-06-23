SACO — The man found unconscious and who died inside a commercial parking garage in Saco on June 17 has been identified.

Emergency responders from the Saco police and fire departments were called to the scene but were unable to revive Michael Austin, 25, of Greencastle, Pennsylvania. He was pronounced dead at the scene, Detective Sgt. Chris Hardiman said in a news release June 17.

In a telephone interview on June 23, Hardiman said the cause of death is unknown and the Saco Police Department is waiting for the results from the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner, which will likely take several weeks or more.

Authorities responded to the report of an unresponsive male at a commercial parking garage in the 100 Block of Main Street around 1:05 p.m.

Maine State Police were initially called in to assist with the investigation, which is ongoing, but it was determined there was no need to involve them, Dep. Police Chief Corey Huntress said June 23. State Police are usually called in when a death is deemed suspicious. among other reasons.

Portland Press Herald Staff Writer Dennis Hoey contributed to this story.

