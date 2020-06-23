Bath
Most meetings are canceled; cityofbath.com will post information for Zoom meetings.
Brunswick
Check brunswickme.org/313/Brunswick-Cable-TV3 for televised or streamed online meetings and the town calendar for those that include virtual access.
Mon. 6/29 5 p.m. Rivers & Coastal Waters Commission
Tues. 6/30 6:15 p.m. Davis Fund Committee
Wed. 7/1 10 a.m. Staff Review Committee
Wed. 7/1 7 p.m. Marine Resource Committee
Harpswell
Check harpswell.maine.gov for meeting updates and remote access information. Most meetings can be accessed remotely via Zoom. Videos of previous meetings at vimeo.com/showcase/1503508.
Topsham
For the Board of Selectmen’s meeting schedule see topshammaine.com, ususally updated Monday. Videos of previous meetings at vimeo.com/topshammaine.
Thur. 7/2 6:30 p.m. Board of Selectmen
Send questions/comments to the editors.
-
Local & State
Maine reports 53 new COVID-19 cases, highest daily total in two weeks
-
Business
Canada’s COVID aid pays off with consumer-spending rebound
-
Uncategorized
Cape middle school music teacher honored with noteworthy award
-
Arts & Entertainment
Blackface has long been an issue in comedy – look no further than ‘Saturday Night Live’ for proof
-
Nation & World
The Latest: Black Americans say racism, policing top issues for November, poll finds