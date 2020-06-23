Bath

Most meetings are canceled; cityofbath.com will post information for Zoom meetings.

Brunswick

Check brunswickme.org/313/Brunswick-Cable-TV3 for televised or streamed online meetings and the town calendar for those that include virtual access.

Mon. 6/29 5 p.m. Rivers & Coastal Waters Commission

Tues. 6/30 6:15 p.m. Davis Fund Committee

Wed. 7/1 10 a.m. Staff Review Committee

Wed. 7/1 7 p.m. Marine Resource Committee

Harpswell

Check harpswell.maine.gov for meeting updates and remote access information. Most meetings can be accessed remotely via Zoom. Videos of previous meetings at vimeo.com/showcase/1503508.

Topsham

For the Board of Selectmen’s meeting schedule see topshammaine.com, ususally updated Monday. Videos of previous meetings at vimeo.com/topshammaine.

Thur. 7/2 6:30 p.m. Board of Selectmen

