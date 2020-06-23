CANAAN, N.H. — New Hampshire Fish and Game officers are trying to trap a bear that injured a man in Canaan in what is being called a rare, unprovoked attack.
Fish and Game Lt. Jim Kneeland says the man, whose identity was not released, had deep cuts from the encounter but he managed to scare off the bear.
Kneeland told WMUR-TV that the bear ran across the victim’s yard and pushed him against his vehicle.
“This seems to me like it was entirely unprovoked,” Kneeland said. “Typically, when we hear of an incident like this, especially here in New Hampshire, the bear was cornered and maybe trying to get out of a situation where it felt trapped.”
