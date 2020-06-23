PORTLAND – Aladino A. Orlando, 90, of Portland passed away Tuesday, June 16, 2020, at his home with his loving family by his side.He was born in Portland to Richard and Anunciata Grassi Orlando on July 28, 1929. He attended Portland schools and served in the U.S. Army.Al married the love of his life Joanne (Spizzuoco) Orlando on Nov. 8, 1952, and together they raised their three children. They were married 53 years until the passing of Joanne in 2004.Al worked in the food industry throughout his life, but his true passion was the gift of woodworking. He’ll be remembered for his beautiful furniture and toys he made over the years. He was a communicant at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church.Besides his wife is predeceased by his parents, his sister Aitana Tripaldi, brothers, Henry and Louis Orlando. He is survived by his children, Sabato “Sam” Orlando of New York City, Carmela and her husband (Rick) Holden, of Portland, and their children, Lindsay and her husband (Rick) Wood, and their children, Quinn, and Leighton Wood, also Tyler, Marisa Holden, and Anthony and his wife (Suzanne) Orlando of Portland, and their children, Gage, and Bryce Randall. Also survived by several nieces and nephews. A private visitation and service will be held at the convenience of the family. Interment will take place in New Calvary Cemetery, South Portland. For further information, and to send a tribute please visit http://www.jonesrichandbarnes.com. Arrangements are under the care and direction of Jones, Rich and Barnes Funeral Home, Portland.The Orlando family wishes to express their deep gratitude to the amazing caregivers who cared for AL to the end of his journey.In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in his memory to the American Cancer Society of Maine1 Bowdoin Mill Island #300Topsham, ME 04086

Guest Book