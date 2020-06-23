BETHEL – Police are investigating a fatal three-vehicle Tuesday afternoon on Mayville Road, which is Route 2, according to Oxford County Chief Deputy James Urquhart.

As of 10 p.m. Tuesday, the identities of those involved had not been released.

Police received a call around 11:52 a.m. that two vehicles had collided with a tractor-trailer truck, resulting in multiple injuries. Nearly an hour after the crash was reported it was being investigated as a “fatal motor vehicle crash,” Urquhart said.

Area rescue units and LifeFlight responded, along with deputies with the Oxford County Sheriff’s Office, the Maine State Police Commercial Vehicle Unit and a crash reconstructionist.

Mayville Road — also known as Route 2 — was closed following the crash.

