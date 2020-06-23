Visit the City of Portland website at portlandmaine.gov for remote meeting information and cancellations. To watch municipal meetings online, go to townhallstreams.com/towns/portland_maine.

Wed.  6/24  6 p.m.  Police Citizen Review Subcommittee  Zoom

Wed.  6/24  6:15 p.m.  Peaks Island Council  Zoom

Thur.  6/25  4 p.m.  Metro Board of Directors

Thur.  6/25  5 p.m.  Community Development Block Grant Task Force

Tues.  6/30  4 p.m.  Board of Harbor Commissioners

Tues.  6/30  4:30 p.m.  Planning Board  Zoom

Wed.  7/1  3:30 p.m.  Creative Portland

Wed.  7/1  5 p.m.  Historic Preservation Board

