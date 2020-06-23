Visit the City of Portland website at portlandmaine.gov for remote meeting information and cancellations. To watch municipal meetings online, go to townhallstreams.com/towns/portland_maine.
Wed. 6/24 6 p.m. Police Citizen Review Subcommittee Zoom
Wed. 6/24 6:15 p.m. Peaks Island Council Zoom
Thur. 6/25 4 p.m. Metro Board of Directors
Thur. 6/25 5 p.m. Community Development Block Grant Task Force
Tues. 6/30 4 p.m. Board of Harbor Commissioners
Tues. 6/30 4:30 p.m. Planning Board Zoom
Wed. 7/1 3:30 p.m. Creative Portland
Wed. 7/1 5 p.m. Historic Preservation Board
