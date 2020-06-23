Arrests

6/18 at 7:12 p.m. Douglas Collomy, 35, of Fryeburg, was arrested on Running Hill Road by Officer Benjamin Landry on a warrant.

Summonses

6/17 at 12:04 a.m. Bernard Robert Porter, 54, of Scarborough, was issued a summons on Barbara Avenue by Officer Christopher Gerossie on charges of violating a protective order and violating conditions of release.

6/18 at 6:17 a.m. Charles Littlefield, 33, of Benton, was issued a summons on U.S. Route 1 by Officer Jacob Murphy on a charge of operating after suspension.

6/18 at 6:07 p.m. Jesse James Anthony McCarthy, 27, of Westbrook, was issued a summons on Gallery Boulevard by Officer Michael Sawyer on a charge of shoplifting.

6/20 at 4:31 p.m. Sharon Race, 35, of Biddeford, was issued a summons on U.S. Route 1 by Officer Aaron Erickson on charges of violating conditions of release and operating with a suspended license.

6/21 at 5:04 p.m. Joseph Peter Clancy, 18, of Cape Elizabeth, was issued a summons at Payne Road and Gallery Boulevard by Officer Aaron Erickson on a charge of assault.

Fire calls

6/15 at 1:10 a.m. Assist Gorham.

6/15 at 9:23 a.m. Fire alarm on Temple Avenue.

6/15 at 1:43 p.m. Assist Gorham.

6/15 at 8:32 p.m. Odor investigation on Eagle’s Nest Drive.

6/16 at 2:26 p.m. Odor investigation on Saco Avenue.

6/17 at 10:29 a.m. Vehicle fire on Interstate 295 South.

6/17 at 12:14 p.m. Low-hanging wire at Goldenrod Street and Saco Avenue.

6/17 at 3:36 p.m. Assist Gorham.

6/17 at 8:26 p.m. Assist Westbrook.

6/18 at 1:44 a.m. Carbon monoxide alarm on Jones Creek Drive.

6/18 at 12:46 p.m. Fire alarm call on Jocelyn Road.

6/18 at 4:47 p.m. Fire alarm call on Kavanaugh Road.

6/18 at 8:02 p.m. Assist Gorham.

6/19 at 4:54 a.m. Fire alarm call on U.S. Route 1.

6/19 at 8:30 a.m. Fire alarm call on Portland Avenue.

6/19 at 1:59 p.m. Fire alarm call on Kavanaugh Road.

6/20 at 10:59 a.m. Wire down on Cottage Avenue.

6/20 at 12:55 p.m. Carbon monoxide alarm on Edgewater Road.

6/20 at 2:14 p.m. Fire alarm call on Central Park Avenue.

6/20 at 3:09 p.m. Fire alarm call on Wild Dunes Way.

6/20 at 7:59 p.m. Assist Gorham.

6/20 at 8:49 p.m. Odor investigation on Hunnewell Road.

6/20 at 9:01 p.m. Odor investigation on Portland Avenue.

6/20 at 10:46 p.m. Odor investigation on Black Point Road.

6/20 at 11:30 p.m. Odor investigation on Farmhouse Road.

6/21 at 11:26 a.m. Gas odor on Clearview Drive.

6/21 at 12:51 p.m. Assist Gorham.

6/21 at 3:26 p.m. Odor investigation on Pine Oak Drive.

6/21 at 3:48 p.m. Gas leak call on Black Point Road.

6/21 at 11:18 p.m. Odor investigation on Fernald Street.

EMS

Scarborough emergency medical services responded to 81 calls from June 15-21.

