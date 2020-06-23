The University of Cincinnati is removing Marge Schott’s name from its baseball stadium and a library archive in light of her racist comments while owner of the Cincinnati Reds.

The school’s board of trustees unanimously approved the move Tuesday, 12 days after a Catholic high school also decided to remove references to Schott from its facilities. Over the years, UC students, faculty and alumni have objected to Schott’s name on school facilities, but no changes were made.

“Marge Schott’s record of racism and bigotry stands at stark odds with our university’s core commitment to dignity, equity and inclusion,” said school President Neville G. Pinto, who recommended the change.

The national push for racial justice sparked by George Floyd’s death in Minneapolis has prompted local institutions to revisit Schott’s history.

U.S. HALL OF FAME: The U.S. National Soccer Hall of Fame has postponed its 2020 induction ceremony to 2021 because of the COVID-19 pandemic. This year’s induction ceremony had been scheduled for Sept. 19-20 in Frisco, Texas, where the Hall of Fame is located.

Members of the 2020 and 2021 classes will be inducted together in a ceremony next year.

Voting for the 2020 class was completed earlier this year but not yet announced. Former U.S. national team goalkeeper Hope Solo, dismissed from the team following the 2016 Olympics, was among the first-time eligible players on the ballot. U.S. national team members Brad Davis, Whitney Engen, Herculez Gómez and Clarence Goodson also were among 14 first-time eligible players on the 42-person ballot.

FOOTBALL

NFL: Pittsburgh Steelers Coach Mike Tomlin says two unidentified players have tested positive for COVID-19 and recovered.

Tomlin said Tuesday the players tested positive at some point earlier this year. Both players went through what Tomlin called “the appropriate protocol” and have since returned to work. Neither player visited the team facility at any point during the offseason. The Steelers, like the rest of the NFL, have been meeting and training remotely rather than in person since mid-March.

KARATE

WORLD CHAMPIONSHIPS: This year’s karate world championships have been postponed for one year because of the coronavirus pandemic. The World Karate Federation says the championships will now take place from Nov. 16-21, 2021, in Dubai, United Arab Emirates.

The karate worlds are held every two years. The scheduled 2022 event has also been put back one year to 2023 in Budapest, Hungary.

