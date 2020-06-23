“Guys and Dolls”

Mayo Street Arts invites you to watch the Tophat Productions’ take on classic musical “Guys and Dolls.” All parts are sung by David Worobec who uses a miniature stage and special action figures to perform the show featuring musical numbers like “A Bushel and a Peck” and “Luck Be a Lady.”

