“Guys and Dolls”
Mayo Street Arts invites you to watch the Tophat Productions’ take on classic musical “Guys and Dolls.” All parts are sung by David Worobec who uses a miniature stage and special action figures to perform the show featuring musical numbers like “A Bushel and a Peck” and “Luck Be a Lady.”
Click here to see what else is happening on the Stage on Maine Street.
