Bethany Waickman and Glen Loper

8 p.m. June 24. facebook.com/IrishNightatBluelive

Blue’s weekly Irish night continues with a Wednesday night performance from Mainers Bethany Waickman on guitar and piano and Glen Loper on mandolin, tenor banjo and vocals. You’ll hear a variety of tunes from Ireland, French Canada, Spain and France, along with some newer tunes.

