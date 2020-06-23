Bethany Waickman and Glen Loper
8 p.m. June 24. facebook.com/IrishNightatBluelive
Blue’s weekly Irish night continues with a Wednesday night performance from Mainers Bethany Waickman on guitar and piano and Glen Loper on mandolin, tenor banjo and vocals. You’ll hear a variety of tunes from Ireland, French Canada, Spain and France, along with some newer tunes.

Click here to see what else is happening on the Stage on Maine Street.

Related Headlines

Comments are not available on this story.

filed under:
Maine Street, Maine Street Today, Things To Do
Related Stories
Latest Articles