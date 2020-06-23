Bethany Waickman and Glen Loper
8 p.m. June 24. facebook.com/IrishNightatBluelive
Blue’s weekly Irish night continues with a Wednesday night performance from Mainers Bethany Waickman on guitar and piano and Glen Loper on mandolin, tenor banjo and vocals. You’ll hear a variety of tunes from Ireland, French Canada, Spain and France, along with some newer tunes.
