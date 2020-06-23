BIDDEFORD – On Monday, June 29, Brown Dog Carriers & Logistics will host the Wreaths Across America Education Exhibit for a special day of public visits at their 432 Elm St. location in Biddeford.

With social distancing, sanitation, and COVID-19 safety precautions in place to protect the health of visitors, the WAA Exhibit will be offering free public tours from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. that day.

The goal of the WAA Education Exhibit is to bring local communities and military together with education, stories, and interactive connections. When touring the exhibit, guests will have the opportunity to explore, learn and remember the country’s fallen veterans.

Each December, Wreaths Across America coordinates a nationwide event to remember U.S. veterans. Brown Dog is among those supporting the cause and annually volunteers to help carry thousands of wreaths to honor fallen soldiers.

