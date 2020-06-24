A flatbed truck hauling crushed cars overturned on I-1295 in Freeport Wednesday morning, spilling cars across the interstate.
The truck driver told Maine State Police troopers that he lost control in heavy fog, struck a guardrail and overturned around 3 a.m. A second tractor trailer traveling north struck some of the wreckage that had spilled into that lane.
Police closed off I-195 between Brunswick and Freeport while debris was cleared from the road. The road reopened around 7 a.m.
Both drivers escaped serious injury, according to police.
This story will be updated.
