A flatbed truck hauling crushed cars overturned on I-1295 in Freeport Wednesday morning, spilling cars across the interstate.

The truck driver told Maine State Police troopers that he lost control in heavy fog, struck a guardrail and overturned around 3 a.m. A second tractor trailer traveling north struck some of the wreckage that had spilled into that lane.

Police closed off I-195 between Brunswick and Freeport while debris was cleared from the road. The road reopened around 7 a.m.

Both drivers escaped serious injury, according to police.

This story will be updated.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: