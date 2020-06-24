Neighbors, I’m pleased that Rep. Anne Carney is running for a seat in the Maine Senate, and I urge you to support her this July at the ballot box.

Anne is the only candidate in this primary with the experience to hit the ground running, representing the complex interests of our neighbors in Cape Elizabeth, South Portland and Scarborough. We need her steady hand at the helm as we climb back from a pummelled economy and sweeping pandemic. Anne is that rare public servant who listens before she acts, knows how to draft good legislation and rise above the partisan bickering to ensure its passage. Maybe that’s what you get when you combine a successful law practice with a heart of gold, commitment to community, and an advanced degree in theology.

Anne has led the fight for social justice, our environment, and future investment in education. Anne Carney’s experience is a winning recipe for good government.

Claude Morgan

Former mayor, South Portland

