Maine’s top two law enforcement officials are appearing before a joint legislative hearing Wednesday morning to answer questions about police use of force, digital surveillance practices and racial bias.

The unusual hearing is the first since the COVID-19 pandemic cut short the legislative session and comes amid nationwide calls for police reforms fueled by outrage about systemic racism and brutality.

Maine Public Safety Commissioner Michael Sauschuck and Attorney General Aaron Frey are appearing before a special joint committee meeting of lawmakers who oversee criminal justice, public safety and the judiciary. Sauschuck and Frey are expected to face tough questions about what the state will do to respond to the demands for reform, as well as data that shows Black people in Maine are arrested at a far higher rate than others.

Millions of people across the nation have risen up and marched in the streets in response to the steady stream of police killings of Black men in recent years, including the videotaped killing of George Floyd on Memorial Day in Minneapolis, who was killed by a white police officer who pressed his knee into Floyd’s neck as he lay on the ground and other officers watched.

Some are calling for departments to be abolished, disbanded or de-funded, with resources previously earmarked for police to be redistributed to social service departments, education and public housing.

On Tuesday, the Maine Criminal Justice Academy Board of Trustees announced that law enforcement agencies in Maine must ban the use of chokeholds except when deadly force is justified. Police departments also must adopt policies requiring officers to intervene if a fellow officer uses excessive force, according to the new mandatory policy guidelines.

Most large police departments in Maine do not explicitly ban chokeholds and only two require officers to intervene when excessive force is being used.

The agenda on Wednesday also includes a briefing on the Maine Intelligence and Analysis Center, which is at the center of a federal whistleblower lawsuit filed by a state trooper who alleges civil rights abuses by officers assigned to the secretive police intelligence unit, which combines local, state and federal police.

