Each of these landmarks is in a different Maine county. Can you match all 16?
COUNTIES
Cumberland, Franklin, Piscataquis, Somerset, Aroostook, Androscoggin, Sagadahoc, Kennebec, Lincoln, Knox, Hancock, Waldo, Washington, York, Oxford, Penobscot
LANDMARKS
ANSWERS
1. Waldo, 2. Knox, 3. Lincoln, 4. Kennebec, 5. Sagadahoc, 6. Androscoggin, 7. Aroostook, 8. Penobscot, 9. Piscataquis, 10. Franklin, 11. Somerset, 12. Washington, 13. Oxford, 14. Cumberland, 15. York, 16. Hancock
