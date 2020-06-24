Each of these landmarks is in a different Maine county. Can you match all 16?

COUNTIES

Cumberland, Franklin, Piscataquis, Somerset, Aroostook, Androscoggin, Sagadahoc, Kennebec, Lincoln, Knox, Hancock, Waldo, Washington, York, Oxford, Penobscot

LANDMARKS

1. Fort Knox

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

2. Olson House

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

3. Coastal Maine Botanical Gardens

 

 

 

 

 

 

4. Blaine House

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

5. Popham Beach

 

 

 

 

 

 

6. Basilica of Saints Peter & Paul

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

7. Former Loring Air Force Base

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

8. Katahdin Woods & Waters National Monument

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

9. Baxter State Park

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

10. Rangeley Lake

 

 

 

 

 

11. The Forks

 

 

 

 

 

 

12. West Quoddy Head

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

13. Coos Canyon

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

14. Desert of Maine

 

 

 

 

 

 

15. Wedding Cake House

 

 

 

 

 

 

16. Cadillac Mountain

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

ANSWERS

1. Waldo, 2. Knox, 3. Lincoln, 4. Kennebec, 5. Sagadahoc, 6. Androscoggin, 7. Aroostook, 8. Penobscot, 9. Piscataquis, 10. Franklin, 11. Somerset, 12. Washington, 13. Oxford, 14. Cumberland, 15. York, 16. Hancock

