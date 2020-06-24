Each of these landmarks is in a different Maine county. Can you match all 16?

COUNTIES

Cumberland, Franklin, Piscataquis, Somerset, Aroostook, Androscoggin, Sagadahoc, Kennebec, 
Lincoln, Knox, Hancock, Waldo, Washington, York, Oxford, Penobscot

LANDMARKS

1. Fort Knox

2. Olson House

3. Coastal Maine Botanical Gardens

4. Blaine House

5. Popham Beach

6. Basilica of Saints Peter & Paul

7. Former Loring Air Force Base

8. Katahdin Woods & Waters National Monument

9. Baxter State Park

10. Rangeley Lake

11. The Forks

12. West Quoddy Head

13. Coos Canyon

14. Desert of Maine

15. Wedding Cake House

16. Cadillac Mountain

ANSWERS

1. Waldo, 2. Knox, 3. Lincoln, 4. Kennebec, 5. Sagadahoc, 6. Androscoggin, 7. Aroostook, 8. Penobscot, 9. Piscataquis, 10. Franklin, 11. Somerset, 12. Washington, 13. Oxford, 14. Cumberland, 15. York, 16. Hancock

 

Photo credits, in order: John Patriquin, Gregory Rec, Gordon Chibroski, Joe Phelan, G. Chibroski, Russ Dillingham, D. Derek Davis, G. Rec, D. Davis, Ben McCanna, David Leaming, G. Rec, J. Patriquin, G. Chibroski, J. Patriquin, Shawn Patrick Ouellette

