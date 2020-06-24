SEBAGO — Voters Tuesday approved a $2.6 million town budget for the upcoming fiscal year.

The $2,605,017 budget is 2.1% less than the current fiscal year’s budget. It includes $28,186 to be raised through taxes to service the town’s solar bond debt.

Town Manager Michele Bukoveckas said Wednesday morning that she will not know the tax rate until September, when the town assessment will be completed.

Voters also approved a $3,736,319 budget for the Sebago School District. The budget is up 2.3% from the current year’s budget of $3.65 million.

