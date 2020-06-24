Arrests

6/21 at 9:06 p.m. Travis West, 36, of Seth’s Way, West Gardiner, was arrested by Officer Mathew Bowers on Interstate 295 on charges of operating under the influence and possession of scheduled drugs.

Summonses

6/16 at 11:55 a.m. Brian Sherwood, 29, of Surprenant Circle, Brunswick, was issued a summons by Officer Mark McDonald on Blueberry Lane on a charge of violation of a protection order.

6/20 at 2:41 p.m. Austin Hern, 28, of Village Street, Lisbon, was issued a summons by Officer Gabrielle Mathieu on River Road on a charge of operating after suspension.

6/22 at 9:48 p.m. Natasha Harmon, 31, of Charity Street, Lisbon Falls, was issued a summons by Officer Jose Gomez on Main Street on a charge of operating with a suspended registration.

Fire calls

6/15 at 5:12 p.m. Fire alarm on Bittern Drive.

6/15 at 6:24 p.m. Fire alarm on Elm Street.

6/17 at 8:08 p.m. Outdoor fire on Tedford Road.

6/19 at 4:26 p.m. Motor vehicle lockout on Augusta Road.

6/21 at 6:44 a.m. Fire alarm on Junko Drive.

6/22 at 1:06 p.m. Fire alarm on Republic Avenue.

EMS

Topsham emergency medical services responded to 32 calls from June 15-22.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

filed under: