A University of Maine System board of trustees subcommittee approved a $559.5 million operating budget, including a tuition increase, on Wednesday. The full board will vote on the budget on Friday.

The budget includes a $5.69 million shortfall that university leaders will address as unknown factors related to enrollment, state appropriations and coronavirus are resolved. It was approved by a vote of 8-1 by the board’s finance, facilities and technology committee, with board member Trevor Hustus dissenting.

The full board will meet remotely Friday to take up the budget, though the committee is also asking as a condition of approval that they are able to review the budget again this fall and receive updates from system administration on enrollment, ongoing pandemic needs, appropriations and any necessary changes.

Other conditions of approval are that all university budgets and the overall system budget changes proposed must be in balance with no deficits for the remainder of the fiscal year; and that the board endorse an ongoing system-wide hiring review process.

The budget approved by the committee includes an average tuition increase of 2.5 percent for in-state undergraduate students across the system. The system said Wednesday that while the anticipated costs of responding to the coronavirus pandemic at Maine’s public universities is anticipated to exceed $20 million in the coming budget year, the tuition increase is not being driven by the virus but rather is part of a long-planned tuition adjustment for the rate of inflation.

“After a six-year tuition freeze that established Maine as a national leader on affordability, the universities have been proceeding with annual increases to tuition matching the rate of inflation so the cost of public higher education in Maine does not grow faster than family incomes,” said Dan Demeritt, spokesman for the University of Maine System, in a statement.

“This year is no different. Covid-19 will have a big impact on operations and revenues this academic year, but Maine’s universities will meet these challenges and be prepared to serve our students in the fall without a Covid-19 tuition increase.”

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

filed under: