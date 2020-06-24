Connors, Huergo & Kelly Livestream
6 p.m. June 27, $10 suggested donation. Blue Facebook page and Britt Connors Music Facebook page.
Kick back at dinnertime on Saturday evening for some tunes from the fabulous trio of Mike Connors on drums, Fernando Huergo on bass and Jim Kelly on guitar. They’ll be playing original compositions by Kelly, and the show is a great way to kick off your night.
Click here to see what else is happening on the Stage on Maine Street.
Comments are not available on this story.
Send questions/comments to the editors.
filed under:
Related Stories
Latest Articles
-
Local & State
Coronavirus takes another Maine life, as active cases decline
-
Maine Street
Match the Maine landmark to the county it’s in
-
Nation & World
Icons of 1960s Civil Rights Movement voice cautious optimism
-
Sports
New York City Marathon canceled because of coronavirus
-
Nation & World
Travelers to NY, New Jersey, Connecticut are told to isolate for 14 days