Representatives from Maine’s immigrant and minority communities will hold a virtual press conference Thursday to call for more state action to address a massive racial disparity in COVID-19 cases.

As of Wednesday, Black or African American residents accounted for nearly 28 percent of COVID-19 cases – 737 of 2,671 cases – where the race of the individual was known, despite representing just 1.4 percent of the state’s population. By comparison, Black residents comprise just 6 percent of COVID-19 cases in neighboring New Hampshire, which has similar racial and ethnic demographics to Maine.

Recent data from The COVID Tracking Project shows that Maine has the nation’s largest racial disparity – at roughly 26 percentage points – when comparing the size of the Black population with its share of the COVID-19 cases.

On Thursday, representatives from the Maine Immigrants’ Rights Coalition and ACLU of Maine, as well as Rep. Rachel Talbot Ross, D-Portland, will call for more ambitious efforts to address the disparity.

“The pandemic has brought to light long-standing structural inequities in Maine’s housing, health care, and employment systems, say the advocates,” press conference sponsors said in a release. They are calling on Gov. Janet Mills to take immediate steps to reduce the harm done to Black people and other people of color.

The coronavirus pandemic appears to be hitting immigrant communities in the Portland and Lewiston/Auburn area the hardest. Among the contributing factors are more crowded living conditions and the fact that minority or immigrant workers fill a disproportionate share of higher-risk frontline jobs during the pandemic, including in health care settings.

State health officials have been working with groups and community leaders in Cumberland and Androscoggin counties for more than two months to try to address the issue, but infection rates continue to rise.

Dr. Nirav Shah, director of the Maine CDC, said Wednesday that his agency is working with health care companies to expand access to testing near immigrant communities. Maine CDC is also bringing on additional community health workers to serve as “cultural liaisons” at testing locations to help translate and explain the process.

Additionally, Maine CDC is seeking to expand the number of people who can help with the contract-tracing process and is providing hotel rooms where infected individuals can safely isolate away from their families to reduce the risk of transmission.

“I will be among the first to continue to acknowledge that the disparity we have seen, racially and ethnically, among rates of COVID-19 is categorically unacceptable,” Shah said during Wednesday’s coronavirus briefing. “It seems to be pronounced and it seems to be one that, unfortunately, may get worse. And none of us feels that that is acceptable.”

