How sad to read such an arrogant, ignorant and racist column as the one John Balentine wrote on June 18 (“BLM should demand less government, not more”). He speaks from his own experience and calls that normal. For example, nuclear families are the “bedrock of sound societies the world over” when in reality “nuclear family” as a term only appeared in the early 20th century and in most of the world the extended family has been the norm.

He does not understand that we are all racist in as much as we support a racist social system. He does not understand the BLM demands, yet they all relate to racial inequities in our social system. His racism prevents him from understanding the situation or even trying to. Thus, he arrogantly dismisses them all out of hand, only to fall back on his old mantra of less government.

Sallie Smith

Freeport

