A June 11 Forecaster article spoke of the final approval of two controversial residential projects in Falmouth: Homestead Acres (a 68-unit condo complex) and Meadow Winds (20 units).

According to the article “a traffic study must be conducted when the project is 100% occupied if it is within three years or when 75% of the development is occupied.” The Falmouth Planning Board is showing a lack of concern and commitment to public safety with this decision. And no impact study of adding 88 housing units on the schools, fire and police departments have been done. In giving these projects final approval, the Falmouth Planning Board is putting the cart before the horse. Falmouth deserves better.

Eydie Pryzant

Falmouth

