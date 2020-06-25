This election arrives at a critical moment and we need the right people at the right time to help us navigate through the hazards to come. Melanie Sachs, the Clean Election candidate for Maine state House, has over 20 years of private business and nonprofit executive experience and an impressive track record of public service.
She’s served on the Freeport Town Council for six years, standing out as she balanced fiscal responsibility with compassion as our chairwoman. She’s coached students, worked with community organizations and always raises her hand to help.
2020 is a fortuitous time to be able to vote for a leader like Melanie Sachs, who has the skills and experience to meet the challenges ahead.
Martha Spiess
Freeport
