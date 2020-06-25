In 2005 Barb Wood encouraged us to open our restaurant, Caiola’s, in her neighborhood on Pine Street in the West End of Portland. We did exactly that. Using her broad knowledge and her ability to cultivate relationships, she helped us navigate the process of opening a business and connected us with the appropriate resources.
Barb’s continued advice and support played an instrumental role in our 11 years of success. She is a loyal customer to all the businesses in her community and is committed to their success.
Now, Barb Wood is running to represent our old business district in Augusta. As a previous business owner and neighbor, we urge voters to vote for Barb to be the Democratic nominee for House District 38 on July 14. She will most definitely make your voices heard in Augusta.
Abby Harmon and Lisa Vaccaro
Portland
