I’d like to strongly commend and recommend April Humphrey and Tim Shannon for another term on the Yarmouth Town Council. As the Aging in Place coordinator for Yarmouth, I have seen firsthand their dedication to this program, whose goal is to support seniors who wish to remain in their homes and community. Their unwavering support for STAY (Senior Tax Assistance Yarmouth) and the resource specialist from the Southern Maine Agency on Aging demonstrates their commitment to residents as they age in our community. When April contacted me this spring to tell me the council was planning for an increase in STAY funding, I was gratified that they would take this on during a very tight budget year. You can count on both Humphrey and Shannon to consider the needs of all Yarmouth residents as they do their work.

Leigh Kirchner

Yarmouth

