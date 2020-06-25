State health officials reported 53 additional coronavirus cases on Thursday, the highest single-day total in nearly two weeks.

But there were no additional deaths and the daily average over the last 10 days is 26 cases, compared to 33 cases over the previous 10-day period.

In all, the Maine Center for Disease Control & Prevention has recorded 3,070 cases since mid-March — 2,731 confirmed cases and 339 probable cases. Of those, 2,512 people have recovered, leaving 455 active cases, 31 more than Wednesday.

A total of 343 people have been hospitalized due to COVID-19. but only 26 were in a hospital Thursday, including 12 in critical care and six on a ventilator. Maine’s hospital resources have yet to be strained the way other states have.

Hospitalization rates and death trends are key metrics for tracking the progress of the virus and efforts to contain transmission. Intensive care beds and ventilators are critical tools for treating hospitalized patients, and epidemiologists closely monitor the demand for these resources as they study the spread of the disease.

Although Maine cases are trending downward, that hasn’t been true nationally. Wednesday marked a single-day record in the United States, with 38,672 new cases reported. The spike has been driven by large numbers of new cases in states like Florida, Texas and Arizona that pushed to reopen their economies quickly and did not embrace safety measures, such as requiring masks in public places.

The Philadelphia Inquirer reported Wednesday that, over the last 2 weeks, cases have risen by 84 percent in states that don’t require wearing masks in public. In states where mask wearing is mandatory, cases have fallen by 25 percent.

Maine is one of the states where mask wearing is required, but compliance with that order remains challenging.

In addition to the low numbers of cases in Maine, the state has seen just five deaths related to COVID-19 over the last 20 days. There were 29 deaths recorded during the previous 20-day period.

This story will be updated

